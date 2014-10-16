Cardinal Timothy Dolan gives advice for troubled marriages

One of the key issues that has been discussed at the Synod is helping troubled marriages overcome their crisis.





Each participant has given their input. Some organize courses, others conferences. And others like the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, offer something that is available to the whole world.





CARD. TIMOTHY DOLAN

Archbishop of New York (USA)

"We drink a beer. (laughs) No, you listen! You listen, you talk and then, usually after you talk and after you listen he will say: 'You know, you were right. We had an argument. I was angry with her but I still love her, I still need her'.”





When reflecting on what couples can do to better their relationship, Cardinal Dolan recalls an example that he remembers well : his parent's marriage.





"Well, they spend time together. That was very important for them. They always set time together. When my father came home from work everyday, at 5 o'clock in the afternoon he and my mother where together for an hour. They sit together and talk. I remember when my father died, he was only 51. And I remember at the funeral, all the people came up and said to me: 'You know, your mother and father where still in love like teenegers, like young people?' They still love one another.”





When asked about the issue regarding homosexual couples , Cardinal Dolan recalled one of the central themes of the Synod: The Church must be a safe house for all.





"When they come to Church, they like everybody else, they say: 'Oh my! I know of my problems, I know of my struggles, I know of my difficulties but I try my best to live as Jesus wants, I need the encouragement of the Church, I need prayer, I need Holy Communion, I need the sacrament of Penance'. And they don't come and said: 'Hi, I'm gay, I'm homosexual!' They just come as a human being! And they love the Church, and the Church is their family, they feel at home, and that is what it is about.”





Cardinal Timothy Dolan was named Archbishop of New York in 2009 and was created a Cardinal in 2012. His diocese has an estimated 2.5 million Catholics.









