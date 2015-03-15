Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Cardinal Soane Patita Paini Mafi: Tonga has much to contribute to the Church

2015-03-15

None of the new cardinals created by Pope Francis on February 14 were as unlikely as Soane Patita Paini Mafi. The 53-year-old comes from Tonga, a nation of just 100,000 people. It took him more than 24 hours of travel to reach Rome.

Cardinal Mafi said he thinks that while his nation is small, its people have much to offer the Universal Church.

CARD. SOANE PATITA PAINI MAFI
BISHOP OF TONGA
"Our sense of God, our respect for the Mystery. Respect for communal, living together, sharing. That is a big value, sharing the poverty we have, the little we have.”

The Tongan cardinal said he was surprsied when he became a bishop. Rising to cardinal was even more of a shock. But he seemed prepared for the greater responsibility.

CARD. SOANE PATITA PAINI MAFI
BISHOP OF TONGA
"I am sure there will be greater responsibility. But perhaps I think this way more, I am looking forward for more of this richness of the Church, the msytery of the Church.” 

At his age, the new cardinal could participate in more than one Conclave. He joked that while he is the youngest in the group, he doesn't necessarily look like it.

CARD. SOANE PATITA PAINI MAFI
BISHOP OF TONGA
"I'm 53! I don't feel that that's young. I got gray hairs more than other, older ones. But I think it's an honor to be called while I am still young.”

Tongans from throughout the world joined the newly-created cardinal in Rome for the special moment. He said that it was an important day not just for him, but for his entire nation.


