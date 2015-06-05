Newsletter
Pope gets ready for one day visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina

2015-06-05

The visit will be short, but intense. When the Pope visits Bosnia-Herzegovina, it will be a visit to promote peace, justice and reconciliation. 

CARD. VINKO PULJIC
Archbishop of Vrhbosna (Bosnia) 
 "After the war, the Catholic Church lost almost half of its faithful. So many parishes were destroyed. We are a minority and there is a real lack of equality and this of course, is a problem.” 

The war took place from 1992 to 1995, claiming  the lives of roughly 100,000 people. The tension further divided the nation, from politics, to ethnicity and religion. Catholics represent roughly 15 percent of the population. 

John Paul II visited the country twice. First in 1997 and then again in 2003. At one point, the late Pope actually had to cancel a planned visit  because of security concerns. The Vatican says that will not be the case this time around. Pope Francis is actually planning on using the popemobile a few times, to make his way around.

FR. FEDERICO LOMBARDI
Vatican Spokesperson
"We don't have any particular worries about the safety of Pope Francis. We're moving ahead as planned.” 

About 40 percent of the population is Muslim. The Pope's visit is meant to promote inter-religious dialogue.  Especially as a the country, as a whole, deals with rising poverty and unemployment issues. 


