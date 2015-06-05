The song for the papal visit to Sarajevo

This is the official song for Pope Francis' papal trip to Sarajevo. He will only spend one day there, but it will be a busy one that has this tune as its backdrop.





Four musical groups from Sarajevo worked together to compose the song.





It's called "Steps toward peace.” The song is related to the theme of the papal trip itself, which is "Peace be with you.” It's meant as a call for peace throughout the world, especially in the previously war-torn Sarajevo.





The Pope's visit to Sarajevo is meant to be a sign of hope for the country that spent many years in civil war and has not yet fully recovered.









