Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis: Recognize common values to contest those who exploit differences for brutal violence

2015-06-06

Pope Francis arrived exactly three minutes early to Sarajevo, at 8:57 a.m. 

It is his second official trip to a European country. His goal is to help Bosnia-Herzegovina heal some of the wounds that are still open 20 years after a civil war killed 250,000 people in the country.

People from different ethnic groups awaited the Pope on the tarmac: Serbians, Bosnians, and Croatians. An official meeting would take place later. 

Even airport workers broke protocol and stopped to greet Pope Francis. 

Later, Pope Francis got into a Ford Focus and drove through the streets of Sarajevo, headed toward the presidential palace. 

The three members of the presidency, each representing a different ethnic group, were waiting for the Pope.

Then Pope Francis delivered his first speech of the day. It was a call for dialogue and reconciliation that was well received by the Muslim representative to the Serbian presidency.

MLADEN IVANI
Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina
"Even today total equality has not been achieved for citizens in every part of the country. For that reason, we must work together with great dedication.”

Indeed, in some areas there is true segregation. Sometimes, Muslim Bosnians and Catholic Croats use separate facilities, like classrooms.

POPE FRANCIS
"It is vital that all citizens be equal both before the law and its implementation, whatever their ethnic, religious or geographical affiliation. All alike will then feel truly involved in public life. Enjoying the same rights, they will be able to make their specific contribution to the common good.”

Different civil, diplomatic, and political representatives heard Pope Francis speak. He told them that their responsibility goes beyond just their country.

POPE FRANCIS
"In order to successfully oppose the barbarity of those who would make of every difference the occasion and pretext for further unspeakable violence, we need to recognize the fundamental values of human communities, values in the name of which we can and must cooperate, build and dialogue, pardon and grow; this will allow different voices to unite in creating a melody of sublime nobility and beauty, instead of the fanatical cries of hatred.”

Before his departure, the Pope came together with the three representatives to the presidency and released doves. He greeted them in Bosnian.

"Mir vama. Peace be with you.”


JMB/ATO
CTV
JM
- BN
Up:

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311