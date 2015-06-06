Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope to youth in Sarajevo: If you look at dirty content on the computer, you lose your dignity

2015-06-06

When the Pope arrived for a meeting with young people at the John Paul II Diocesan Youth Center in Sarajevo, it wasn't in the Popemobile. Instead, he used a surprising mode of transportation. 

Eight hundred young people, Orthodox Christians and Catholics alike, waited for him inside the building, while more remained outside.

The Pope also watched some musical performaces, including this unique dance routine with Beethoven's music.  

A Catholic man and an Orthodox Christian woman spoke about how they work together to help their country.  

After hearing their testimony, Pope Francis once again set aside his prepared remarks and answered four questions from the audience. 

This young person asked him if it's true that he doesn't watch television, and he also asked the Pope for his opinion about the Internet. 

The Pope said that television producers should make content that helps people prepare for life. He asked people who watch it to be responsible. 

POPE FRANCIS
"You must learn how to choose what you watch. If I see that a program is not good for me, hurts my values, makes me vulgar or has vulgarity, I have to change the channel.”

He said that using the Internet is similar. It can be an educational tool, but users must avoid whatever prevents them from being a better person. 

POPE FRANCIS
"If you young people become attached the computer, and become a slave to the computer, you lose your freedom. And if you look at dirty content on the computer, you lose your dignity. Watch TV and use the computer, but for the good things, the big things, the things that make us grow.”

The Pope then greeted some of them and made his way to the balcony of the youth center to see all of those who were waiting outside. 

He then spoke briefly. He released a dove as a sign of peace and blessed the crowd. 

POPE FRANCIS
"We all are brothers and sisters. We all have the same God. There shall never be separation among you: brotherhood and unity.”

After a very long day in Sarajevo, the Pope departed for the airport. His plane was waiting to take him back to Rome, on a flight that takes less than two hours. 


ATO
CTV
JM
- BN
Up: MPI

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311