Pope to youth in Sarajevo: If you look at dirty content on the computer, you lose your dignity

When the Pope arrived for a meeting with young people at the John Paul II Diocesan Youth Center in Sarajevo , it wasn't in the Popemobile. Instead, he used a surprising mode of transportation.





Eight hundred young people, Orthodox Christians and Catholics alike, waited for him inside the building, while more remained outside.





The Pope also watched some musical performaces , including this unique dance routine with Beethoven's music.





A Catholic man and an Orthodox Christian woman spoke about how they work together to help their country.





After hearing their testimony, Pope Francis once again set aside his prepared remarks and answered four questions from the audience.





This young person asked him if it's true that he doesn't watch television , and he also asked the Pope for his opinion about the Internet.





The Pope said that television producers should make content that helps people prepare for life. He asked people who watch it to be responsible.





POPE FRANCIS

"You must learn how to choose what you watch. If I see that a program is not good for me, hurts my values, makes me vulgar or has vulgarity, I have to change the channel.”





He said that using the Internet is similar. It can be an educational tool, but users must avoid whatever prevents them from being a better person.





POPE FRANCIS

"If you young people become attached the computer, and become a slave to the computer, you lose your freedom. And if you look at dirty content on the computer, you lose your dignity. Watch TV and use the computer, but for the good things, the big things, the things that make us grow.”





The Pope then greeted some of them and made his way to the balcony of the youth center to see all of those who were waiting outside.





He then spoke briefly. He released a dove as a sign of peace and blessed the crowd.





POPE FRANCIS

"We all are brothers and sisters. We all have the same God. There shall never be separation among you: brotherhood and unity.”





After a very long day in Sarajevo, the Pope departed for the airport. His plane was waiting to take him back to Rome , on a flight that takes less than two hours.









