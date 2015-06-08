Newsletter
Pope in Angelus: I visited Sarajevo as a messenger of peace

2015-06-08

In his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reflected on his one day visit to Sarajevo. The 13 hour visit to the so called 'Jerusalem of the West' was intense and so was his message of peace, hope and inter-religious dialogue. 

POPE FRANCIS
"In recent history, the country turned into a symbol of destruction and war. Now it's in a beautiful process of reconciliation. Above all else that's why I visited: To encourage the path of peaceful co-existence among different people. It's a journey that's tiring and difficult, but it's possible. They are making it happen and doing it right.” 

The Pope thanked Bosnia-Herzegovina for its warm welcome. It's a country that's still recuperating from the wounds of war. Now different ethnicities and religions are trying to mend the broken pieces.  

POPE FRANCIS
"I particularly want to thank all the faithful, Orthodox, Muslims, Jews and other religious minorities. I appreciate the commitment towards collaboration and solidarity among these people who are of different religions.” 

In many countries the Solemn Feast of Corpus Christi is celebrated on Sunday. The Pope explained the significance of the celebration and the power of the Eucharist. 

POPE FRANCIS
"It's not only in anticipation of His Sacrifice on the Cross. It also encompasses an existence offered for the Salvation of humanity. Therefore, it's not enough to affirm that Jesus is present in the Eucharist. In It, one must recognize the presence of a life that was offered and one must take part in it.” 

Roughly 60,000 people attended the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter's Square. As usual, the Pope asked them all to pray for him. 



