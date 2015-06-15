Pope Francis: Environmental encyclical “is aimed at everyone”

Pope Francis said after the Angelus prayer that his encyclical, which will be released on Thursday June 18th , is meant for everyone and that the world must treat the environment more responsibly.





POPE FRANCIS

"To accompany this encyclical, I invite renewed attention to environmental degradation and to the need to recover our own territory. This encyclical is aimed at everyone. Let us pray that all may receive its message and grow in responsibility toward the common house that God has entrusted to us at all.”





Just moments before saying that the encyclical was meant for everyone, the Pope reflected on the Gospel. He said that small actions can create great change in the world .





POPE FRANCIS

"Our modest work, seemingly small, given the complexity of the problems of the world, with God included does not seem so difficult. The victory of the Lord is sure: His love will sprout and will grow every seed of goodness on Earth. This opens us to trust and hope, despite the tragedies, injustices, and suffering that we encounter. The seed of goodness and peace sprouts and grows, because it matures through the merciful love of God.”





The world is a gift from God , the Pope added, and people must work together within it. He encouraged everyone to carry a pocket-sized Gospel with them and to read it daily .





Sunday was World Blood Donor Day , and the Pope recognized the occasion after the Angelus prayer. He expressed appreciation to donors and encouraged young people to donate blood as well.





