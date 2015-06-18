Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

So, now what? Lifestyle changes one can embrace from the Pope's encyclical

2015-06-18

In his encyclical titled 'Laudato Si' or 'Praise be to You,' Pope Francis doesn't focus on technical solutions to care for the environment. Rather he encourages Christians to embrace changes in their every day lifestyle. 

The First point is about simply admiring nature and all its beauty. This, the Pope hopes, will increase the awareness to care for Mother Nature. 

The Second point deals with learning to focus on relationships and not so much on consumerism. So everything from spending time with friends, to spending time with one's children. 

Along those same lines, the Pope calls for Christians to keep their emotions in check.  From expressing gratitude to not lashing out against others.  

Thirdly, the Pope also addresses the use of the internet. While technological advances have become part of life, the Pope reminds Christians that, it should not be used as a substitute for human interaction

Throughout the encyclical, the Pope calls for a so called 'ecological conversion,' so embracing changes in one's lifestyle. More specifically he calls for extreme consumerism to stop. 

From limiting the use of air conditioning when it's not needed, to putting on a sweater instead of turning up the heating system. 

There are other more practical tips, like not using plastic plates or utensils. Then there's saving water, separating one's trash so its easier to recycle and using appropriate disposal of hazardous waste. Then there's also cooking the right amount of food so that it doesn't go to waste. Turning off lights when they are not needed and using public or shared transportation

At number Five, the Pope also calls the caring of plants and to respect animals for they too have dignity. 

When it comes to recycling, the Pope writes that it's not just about paper, but also learning to re-use every day items more often, before discarding them. 

At number seven, the Pope also recognizes the work of consumer advocacy groups, so that the market has more voices than those of just big companies. 


JMB/KLH 
MG-RR
JM
- PR
Up:GRT

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311