Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Environmental expert: The encyclical is a call to attention for the powerful

2015-06-19

One of the most profound phrases in Pope Francis' new encyclical is actually a question. The Holy Father asks: "What kind of world do we want to leave to those who come after us, to children who are now growing up?”

LUCA FIORANI
Researcher, ENEA
"The Pope stresses the need for fairness, to undertake an open, transparent debate, which really tells the people the truth. It is necessary to change the mindset of everyone, yes, but also of individuals.”

Luca Fiorani is a researcher at the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development. He said that the new encyclical will be relevant for generations to come and that it was a call to attention for the powerful.

LUCA FIORANI
Researcher, ENEA
"The Pope stressed that there are poor people that need access to water, for example. There are poor people who pay the consequences for climate change. The powerful must act. The Pope is very clear with international organizations that they have had power to act but have not done so yet.”

In "Praised Be”, the Pope assures that climate change is a "global problem that affects all of humanity.” He said that those who have power, however, "seem mostly to be concerned with masking the problems or concealing their symptoms.”

In the encyclical, the Pope writes, "the natural environment is a collective good, the patrimony of all humanity and the responsibility of everyone.”

LUCA FIORANI
Researcher, ENEA
"Damage to nature goes against human dignity. If I do something against part of nature, I do something against humanity. But, at the same time, we can say that if we do something against men, we cannot say that we really love nature.”

The researcher said that the Pope's voice is being added to a large chorus of people who have spoken about the effects of climate change. Indeed, Pope Francis has already received praise from organizations like the UN for his stance on climate change. 


AC/JRB/ATO
AA
-JM
-PR
Up:LOA

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311