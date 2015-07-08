Pope Francis departs Ecuador for Bolivia

A red carpet was laid out for Pope Francis as his papal trip to Ecuador came to an end . Men and women wearing traditional Ecuadorian clothing waved flags as the Pope walked onto the tarmac.





President Rafael Correa joined Pope Francis and the two waved to those in attendance. A symphonic orchestra and dozens of dancers performed songs, including the Ecuadorian anthem.





The wind blew heavily, and Pope Francis removed his papal hat during the farewell ceremony.





Before departing, the Pope individually bid farewell to leaders of the Church in Ecuador. Young people also surrounded Pope Francis. He hugged, kissed, and blessed people during his final moments in the country.





Ecuador's president greeted the Pope when he arrived, and he remained at his side until the very end of the trip. The two hugged before Pope Francis finally made his way up to the plane.





The last image of Pope Francis in Ecuador was his beaming smile , just before he turned around and disappeared into the plane.









