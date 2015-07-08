Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

Pope Francis to teachers: Jesus did not “play the professor.” He seeks to reach hearts.

2015-07-08

Pope Francis visited the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador on Thursday afternoon. He met with professors and students to reflect on educational challenges that the world is facing today.

More than 5,000 chairs were set up on the school's soccer field, where Pope Francis spoke about the importance of education. He said that to help young people learn, there is a need to not look down on them and to instead help with things like comprehension skills.

POPE FRANCIS
"Jesus does not seek to 'play the professor.' Instead, he seeks to reach people’s hearts, their understanding and their lives, so that they may bear fruit.”

The Pope referenced the encyclical "Laudato Si” five times during his speech. He said that it is important for young people to understand that everything is interrelated. Further, it is important to help others and not act as if other people's problems don't also affect us.

POPE FRANCIS
"When a poor person dies of cold and hunger, it isn't news. But when the stock markets in the most important cities of the world drop by one or two points, it is a global scandal.”

At the same time, the Pope stressed that it's important to not feel superior if one is more educated. Being a student is not synonymous with having greater social prestige.

POPE FRANCIS
"They are not synonymous. How can we help make their education a mark of greater responsibility in the face of today’s problems, the needs of the poor, concern for the environment?”

Cultivating and caring. These were the other two key words in the Pope's speech. Cultivating in the sense of investing in both people and in the world. And caring because the future will depend on how much we have invested in and protected the world today.


#Papaenecuador

