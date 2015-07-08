Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Receives Rock Star Welcome, as he meets with Local leaders in Ecuador

2015-07-08

The streets of Quito were quite crowded as the Pope made his way to the city's San Francisco church. 

Helicopters surrounded the neighborhood the Pope was traveling in... and out on the ground, 
rose petals covered the popemobile. 

The city's mayor and his wife, greeted the Pope and gave him the keys to the city. When it was time to go inside the church, he received a welcome fit for a rock star. 

Since he was addressing political, cultural and economic leaders all together, the Pope highlighted that being egotistical is a downward spiral. 

POPE FRANCIS
"It's my position and my idea. My project will go forward if I manage to beat the other person, toimpose myself and set him aside. This is how we build a throw away society, which nowadays has reached international dimensions.” 

Parents have the responsibility, he added, to not just teach their children values, but to lead by example. That, starts from an early age with small gestures. 

POPE FRANCIS
"I like to ask children: If you have two candies and a friend comes along, what do you do? Usually they say: 'I would give the extra one to my friend.  And if you have one candy and your friend comes along?' That's when they think about it. Some say, 'I would give it to him.' Others say, 'I would hide it in my pocket.'” 

The Pope then highlighted that Latin America is undergoing a deep social and cultural changes. From migration to overcrowded cities, consumerism, crisis in families and unemployment. The Pope reminded leaders, that opening new opportunities for future generations is a responsibility, not just for politicians but also for the Church. 

POPE FRANCIS
"These unemployed youths...We called them the don't- dont's, because they don't study and they don't work. What can they expect? Addiction, sadness, depression and suicide. Full statistics on the youth suicide rate are not published...Sometimes the youth gets involved in crazy social programs, that at least present them with an ideal.” 
 
The Pope then reminded Ecuador that it has an opportunity to be a Latin American leader in its care for its natural resources and the Ecology

There were also some lighthearted moments. After this little girl presented the Pope with a gift, two other children didn't want to feel left out...so they too, decided  to jump on stage to get a hug from Pope Francis. 


