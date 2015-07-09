Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

Papal Mass: Everyone has dignity, no matter how little they possess or contribute

2015-07-09

It was standing room only, as Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Bolivia. It was a colorful setting with plenty of lively music to go along with it. 

In his homily, the Pope said there's an underlying message in the Gospel reading, where Jesus multiplies fish and loaves of bread. He said Christians should stay away from the mentality where everything has a price or is negotiable. 

POPE FRANCIS
"This way of thinking has room only for a select few, while it discards all those who are unproductive, unsuitable or unworthy, since clearly those people don’t 'add up.' But Jesus once more turns to us and says: "They don’t need to go away; you yourselves, give them something to eat.”

He then explained that in this miracle, Jesus highlights three main points: taking, blessing and giving. The most powerful gift of all, he added is the Eucharist. 


POPE FRANCIS 
"Unbelievably, there were even leftovers: enough to fill seven baskets. A memory which is taken, blessed and given always satisfies people’s hunger.”

The wealth of a nation is measured by the lives of its people. From the elderly to the young. Everyone, no matter how small, he said, has dignity.

POPE FRANCIS
"Jesus never detracts from the dignity of anyone, no matter how little they possess or seem capable of contributing.”

The Papal Mass also marked the opening of the  5th Eucharistic National Congress in Bolivia.
 


KLH 
CTV
-SV
BN
Up: JPB

