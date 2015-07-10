A Bolivian Burger King transformed into a sacristy for Pope Francis

(VIDEO ONLY) Extreme times call for extreme measures. This local Burger King swept aside chicken nuggets and Whoppers to make room for the Pope .





Necessity drove the Pope to use the fast food locale to put on his vestments. The people responsible for organizing the well-attended Mass in Bolivia chose the spot for its spacious atmosphere, and, above all, its proximity.





The store managers of the fast food restaurant gladly handed over the property and closed it off to the public.









