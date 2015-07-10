Pope Francis asks for forgiveness for crimes committed during the conquest of America

Most Popular
Speaking before participants of the Second World Meeting of the Popular Movements, most of whom came from Latin America, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness.
He asked for forgiveness for the sins of the Church; for the damage caused by colonization, "which reduces poor countries to mere providers of raw material”; and for the crimes committed during the colonization of America.
POPE FRANCIS
"I say this to you with regret: many grave sins were committed against the native peoples of America in the name of God. My predecessors acknowledged this, CELAM has said it, and I too wish to say it. Like Saint John Paul II, I ask that the Church, and I quote what he said, 'kneel before God and implore forgiveness for the past and present sins of her sons and daughters.' I would also say, and here I wish to be quite clear, as was Saint John Paul II: I humbly ask forgiveness, not only for the offenses of the Church herself, but also for crimes committed against the native peoples during the so-called conquest of America.”
