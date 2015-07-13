Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

A glowing Pope Francis says farewell to Paraguay

2015-07-13

Pope Francis was literally glowing as he arrived at the airport for the final farewell ceremony of his trip to Latin America.

He stepped off the specially lit Popemobile and was greeted by the President of Paraguay. The Pope then blessed sick people who had come to the airport.

The Pope sat and chatted with the president before he walked out to the tarmac. Singing children, soldiers in full dress uniforms, and leaders from the Catholic Church awaited him.

A choir sang indigenous songs for the Pope, and he was treated to another traditional Paraguayan dance afterward. And even more inspirational music played as people waved Paraguayan and Vatican City flags

The Pope said farewell to leaders of the Church in Paraguay and other officials. As he walked down the red carpet, he smiled and waved to hundreds of well-wishers. 

A swarm of people surrounded the papal plane as Pope Francis said his final farewells. Then he quickly walked up the stairs with his briefcase in hand. Pope Francis nearly lost his papal hat on the way up, but it was saved.

And his whirlwind, eight-day tour to Latin America came to an end. But the trip wasn't entirely over: Pope Francis was scheduled to take questions from the press on the way home.

ATO
CTV
VM
-BN
Up: FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311