Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope asks young people to “make a mess” and keep their hearts free

2015-07-13

Pope Francis met with thousands of young people in Paraguay and, like he did in Brazil two years ago, asked them to "make a mess.”

POPE FRANCIS
"Make a mess, but also help to arrange and organize the mess that's been made. OK? Those two things. Make a mess and organize it well. A mess that gives us a free heart, a mess that gives us solidarity, a mess that gives us hope, a mess that lets us meet Jesus and know God, who I know is very strong. That is the mess that you must make.”

The meeting took place at Costanera, on the banks of the Paraguay River. It was the last major meeting of the Pope's trip to Latin America.

After watching musical performances, Pope Francis heard testimony from two Paraguayan youths. Liz takes care of her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, and also her bed-ridden grandmother. Her remarks were followed by Manuel, who has worked to help his family since he was a child.

LIZ
"My mother is a miracle in my life, but I miss her very much. I play with her like I do with a child. I give her goodies, change her diapers, and wash her. These are things I give to God today. I wanted to be at World Youth Day in Brazil to see the Pope, but I could not go. I told myself: 'I will work and save money to go to Krakow.' But when the news came that you would come to Paraguay, I tearfully thanked God because I knew that he remembered me.”

MANUEL
"I had a very difficult childhood. I did not have the support of my parents. In reality, we were a family of scarce resources. My parents gave me to a family in the capital out of necessity. I was practically exploited, working in the capital.”

The Pope appeared moved by these stories, and he gave improvised responses. He asked the young people to have hope and to stay strong. He told them that they had to be active, and not just spectators in life.

POPE FRANCIS
"We don't want young weaklings, young people who are neither here nor there. We do not want young people who get tired quickly, that live tired, with a face of boredom. We need young people who are strong, with hope and strength. Why? Because they know Jesus and know God. Because they have a free heart.”

Later, he told them to live without fear and to not be afraid of dreaming. Before leaving, he greeted and spoke with the two young people who gave testimony. Afterward, he left in the Popemobile while blessing the pilgrims who filled the riverbank.


AC/ATO
CTV
-
-BN
Up:KH 

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311