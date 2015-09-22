Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis' Homily in Cuba: “Our revolution comes about through tenderness”

2015-09-22

Pope Francis ended his visit to the Cuban city of Holguin by blessing the city from Loma de la Cruz. Afterward, he arrived in the city of Santiago for what would be his final night in the country. He prayed to Cuba's patroness, Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre.

Leaving flowers at her feet, he silently prayed for seven minutes. His visit concluded when he recited a prayer in support of reconciliation among the Cuban people.

"Make the nation of Cuban a home of brothers and sisters so that the people of this nation open their mind, hearts, and lives to Christ.”

The following day, while celebrating Mass, he praised the faith of elderly Cubans who have kept the faith alive in the country, in spite of repression and other difficulties.

POPE FRANCIS
"They kept open a tiny space, small as a mustard seed, through which the Holy Spirit continued to accompany the heartbeat of this people.”

At the end of his Homily, Pope Francis quoted the document that is essentially his manifesto, "Evangelii Gaudium.” He said that tenderness and affection are revolutionary and that faith is a stimulus that helps to lift people up and build bridges.

POPE FRANCIS
"Our revolution comes about through tenderness, through the joy which always becomes closeness and compassion, and leads us to get involved in, and to serve, the life of others.”

Before the patroness of the country, the Pope wanted to leave a message of faith and unity.

About two million Cubans have left the island since the revolution in 1959. Most have relocated to the United States, particularly Florida. 


JRB/ATO
CTV
V
-BN
Up:ATO
#Papaencuba

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311