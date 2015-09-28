Pope Francis on sexual abuse: I understand those who cannot forgive

(VIDEO ONLY) During his flight from the United States to Rome, Pope Francis discussed sexual abuse committed by priests in the United States.





Do you understand the victims and their families who have not been able to forgive or have not forgiven?





"Yes, I understand them. I pray for them and I do not judge them. One time in one of these meetings I found myself with a few people and a woman told me when her mother discovered she had been abused, she had blasphemed God, she lost the faith and died an atheist. I understand that woman. I understand her. And God, who is much better than me, he understands. I am sure that God has received that woman because whatever was destroyed was his own flesh, the flesh of his daughter. I understand it. I do not judge someone who cannot forgive. I pray and ask God, because God is a champion in search of ways to fix things. I ask that he fixes it.”







