Pope Francis met with Kim Davis while in the United States

Pope Francis held a private meeting with Kim Davi s, the county clerk who was jailed after refusing to provide marriage licenses for gay couples.





They met in Washington, according to Davis' lawyers. A Vatican spokesman refused to confirm the meeting.





F. FEDERICO LOMBARDI

Vatican Spokesman

"To those who asked me this morning, I have no comment, neither to confirm nor to deny.”





Davis, a county clerk in Kentucky, gained national attention this summer for denying marriage licenses to same sex couples. She is an Apostolic Christian who converted later in life.





During an in-flight press conference after his trip concluded, the Pope spoke about conscientiousness objectors in government.





POPE FRANCIS

"I can say the conscientious objection is a right that is a part of every human right. It is a right. And if a person does not allow others to be a conscientious objector, he denies a right. Conscientious objection must enter into every juridical structure. FLASH If a government official is a human person, he has that right. It is a human right."





According to her lawyers, they agreed to keep the meeting a secret so that the news would not overshadow the rest of the Pope's trip.





The Pope gave Davis, whose parents are Catholic, two rosaries . After their meeting, the two said they would pray for each other.









