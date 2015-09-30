Pope Francis met with Kim Davis while in the United States

Most Popular
Pope Francis held a private meeting with Kim Davis, the county clerk who was jailed after refusing to provide marriage licenses for gay couples.
They met in Washington, according to Davis' lawyers. A Vatican spokesman refused to confirm the meeting.
F. FEDERICO LOMBARDI
Vatican Spokesman
"To those who asked me this morning, I have no comment, neither to confirm nor to deny.”
Davis, a county clerk in Kentucky, gained national attention this summer for denying marriage licenses to same sex couples. She is an Apostolic Christian who converted later in life.
During an in-flight press conference after his trip concluded, the Pope spoke about conscientiousness objectors in government.
POPE FRANCIS
"I can say the conscientious objection is a right that is a part of every human right. It is a right. And if a person does not allow others to be a conscientious objector, he denies a right. Conscientious objection must enter into every juridical structure. FLASH If a government official is a human person, he has that right. It is a human right."
According to her lawyers, they agreed to keep the meeting a secret so that the news would not overshadow the rest of the Pope's trip.
The Pope gave Davis, whose parents are Catholic, two rosaries. After their meeting, the two said they would pray for each other.
