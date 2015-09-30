Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis met with Kim Davis while in the United States

2015-09-30

Pope Francis held a private meeting with Kim Davis, the county clerk who was jailed after refusing to provide marriage licenses for gay couples.

They met in Washington, according to Davis' lawyers. A Vatican spokesman refused to confirm the meeting.

F. FEDERICO LOMBARDI
Vatican Spokesman
"To those who asked me this morning, I have no comment, neither to confirm nor to deny.”

Davis, a county clerk in Kentucky, gained national attention this summer for denying marriage licenses to same sex couples. She is an Apostolic Christian who converted later in life.

During an in-flight press conference after his trip concluded, the Pope spoke about conscientiousness objectors in government.

POPE FRANCIS
"I can say the conscientious objection is a right that is a part of every human right. It is a right. And if a person does not allow others to be a conscientious objector, he denies a right. Conscientious objection must enter into every juridical structure. FLASH If a government official is a human person, he has that right. It is a human right."

According to her lawyers, they agreed to keep the meeting a secret so that the news would not overshadow the rest of the Pope's trip. 

The Pope gave Davis, whose parents are Catholic, two rosaries. After their meeting, the two said they would pray for each other.


ATO
RR
V
-PR
Up:ATO

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311