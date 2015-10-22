Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

Archbishop Kurtz: It's clear the Pope's trip had a “great impact” on the United States

2015-10-22

It's been nearly a month since Pope Francis left the United States, but the country hasn't forgotten him. And apparently the U.S. is still on his mind too.

ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ
Archdiocese of Louisville (Kentucky)
 "Our Holy Father made a great impact. Even at this early stage, I've just seen some of the results of the way people are looking at life and at the importance of their faith. And the statistics are showing that people are being affected by this trip.”

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky said that while the trip lasted only five days, "it felt like five weeks” because of the Pope's packed schedule.

Kurtz added that the Pope's visit affected him personally. His example reminded the archbishop of why he became a priest to begin with: to serve in a humble way.

ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ
Archdiocese of Louisville (Kentucky)
"I also believe our Holy Father, himself, has been deeply affected. And this pleases us immensely. He tells us that he was welcomed, that the people of the United States are very warm and very faithful. And I could see by his smile that he enjoyed himself.”

Pope Francis visited Washington, New York, and Philadelphia. Kurtz noted that the Pope managed to meet with "the most influential, and the forgotten, and everybody in between, and within a half an hour this occurs.”


