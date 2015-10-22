Archbishop Kurtz: It's clear the Pope's trip had a “great impact” on the United States

It's been nearly a month since Pope Francis left the United States, but the country hasn't forgotten him. And apparently the U.S. is still on his mind too.





ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ

Archdiocese of Louisville (Kentucky)

"Our Holy Father made a great impact. Even at this early stage, I've just seen some of the results of the way people are looking at life and at the importance of their faith. And the statistics are showing that people are being affected by this trip.”





Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky said that while the trip lasted only five days, "it felt like five weeks” because of the Pope's packed schedule.





Kurtz added that the Pope's visit affected him personally. His example reminded the archbishop of why he became a priest to begin with: to serve in a humble way.





ARCH. JOSEPH KURTZ

Archdiocese of Louisville (Kentucky)

"I also believe our Holy Father, himself, has been deeply affected. And this pleases us immensely. He tells us that he was welcomed, that the people of the United States are very warm and very faithful. And I could see by his smile that he enjoyed himself.”





Pope Francis visited Washington, New York, and Philadelphia. Kurtz noted that the Pope managed to meet with "the most influential, and the forgotten, and everybody in between, and within a half an hour this occurs.”









ATO

AA

-

-PR