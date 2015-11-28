Pope at an Ugandan shelter: Show that human lives are worth more than material things

Pope Francis visited a shelter in Uganda where 102 people are housed. Among them are the elderly and the disabled, ranging in age from 11 to 107.





"This place symbolises the many works of the Catholic Church to the poor and the vulnerable. It is also important because it was here that the Catholic catechism in Uganda was first conducted.”





POPE FRANCIS

"Jesus is present here. Because he is always present among the poor, the sick, the emprisoned, the marginalized, and those who suffer.”





The Pope thanked all the social work institutions of Uganda . He asked that Catholics do not let themselves be carried away with egotism and indifference. The throwaway culture is one that forgets children , the young and the elderly, he explained.





POPE FRANCIS

"In this way we bear witness to the Lord who came not to be served, but to serve. In this way we show that people count more than things, that who we are is more important than what we possess. For in those whom we serve, Christ daily reveals himself and prepares the welcome which we hope one day to receive in his eternal kingdom.”





He entered the hospital rooms of a few to personally greet them, since they could not physically leave the room .





Pope Francis always intends to visit the poor and the sick throughout all his trips. In Uganda, he found somewhere he can be with both.





