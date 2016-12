The best moments of joy from Africans during the Pope Francis' trip

message of mercy, forgiveness, and peace . And Africa gave the Pope one of the best responses: overwhelming joy and faith. (VIDEO ONLY) Pope Francis brought to Africa a. And Africa gave the Pope one of the best responses: overwhelming joy and faith.





Countless images of joy and hope came from the five day trip to Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic . From his plea to reject the throwaway culture to his call for peace in a war-torn country, the Pope brought messages and gestures for everyone.









