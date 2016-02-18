Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
All news  

Pope Francis. “Mexico is a large rich village, happy, and always ready for a celebration”

2016-02-18

During the return flight to Rome, the Pope spoke of how his visit to Mexico has impacted him

POPE FRANCIS
"It's a land with enormous wealth and a rich  an ancient culture. Do you know that there are 65 languages that are spoken in Mexico, today?

The Mexican people ... I can not explain, this wealth, this joy, this ability to be happy in spite of the great tragedies in which you encounter and continue to ask me.

But a nation of people that still hold this strength and mentality can only be attributed to Our Lady of Guadalupe. I invite you to seriously consider this as fact. To me, there is no other explanation.”

The Pope has also revealed what were the intentions that he prayed for almost 30 minutes in silence and alone before the image of the Our Lady of Guadalupe.

POPE FRANCIS
"I have asked for the world, for peace ... Many things. She has probably tired of all of my prayers. I have asked forgiveness. I have asked the Church to grow healthy, for the Mexican people. Another thing. I have asked that priests are true priests, true nuns be nuns, bishops true bishops, as the Lord wishes. I have asked a lot. But things that a son tells his mother are secret, right?”

The Pope has learned of the horrors of drug trafficking and violence in Mexico, by seeing these realities first-hand. Upon returning, he is brought to sadness because he does not feel that such a lively country deserves any of these maladies. 

