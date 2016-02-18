Newsletter
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges

2016-02-18

Pope Francis returned satisfied with his trip to Mexico. During the press conference with journalists on the plane, he addressed dozens of issues. They ranged from Donald Trump's proposal to stop immigration, to John Paul II close friendship with a philosophy professor; child abuse and the Zika virus.

GFX - DONALD TRUMP

POPE FRANCIS
"A person who only thinks about building walls and  does not focus on building bridges is not a Christian. This is not the Gospel. In regards to voting and not voting, I will not get involved. I'm just saying that this man that is saying this is not a Christian, if he has really said all of these things. Until then, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt.”

VIRUS ZIKA

POPE FRANCIS
"Abortion is not a lesser evil, it's absolute evil. It is to kill someone in order to save another. This is what the Mafia does. It is a crime”

FRIENDSHIP OF JOHN PAUL II TO WOMEN
"A man who does not know how to have a friendship with a woman -- I'm not talking about misogynists; they are sick in the mind, -- well, he's a man who lacks something.”
"A friendship with a woman is not a sin. An affair with a woman who is not your wife is a sin. But the Pope is a man, the Pope needs the input of a women, and he also has a heart that can have a healthy, holy friendship with a woman.”

ABUSE

POPE FRANCIS
"A bishop who moves a priest to another parish when pederasty is detected, he is an inconsequential person and the best thing he can do is resign. Are we clear?”

When asked about Marcial Maciel, the Pope recalled when the former Cardinal Ratzinger, now Pope Emeritus, faced the issue of Maciel's double life as of the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, despite strong resistance.

POPE FRANCIS
"Well, about Maciel, returning to the congregation, It was intervened and today, the government of the congregation is semi-intervened. In other words, the superior general is elected by the council, by the general chapter, but the vicar is chosen by the Pope. Two general councilors are elected by the council, the general chapter and the other two are elected by the Pope. This way, we can help to revise.”

The Pope has predicted that in the near future the official document will propose an itinerary of integration into the Church for divorced people, who are generally not include in Communion.

POPE FRANCIS
"Joining the Church does not mean giving communion, because I know Catholics who have remarried and go to church once or twice a year, and say, 'I want to take communion,' as if communion was a decoration. A work of true integration is needed in the Church. All doors are open, but you can not ever say that they can take communion, this would wound marriages because it will not help them to make that work to integrate themselves.”

In regards to family, the Pope also asked journalists to organize themselves better and to devote more time to the family.


JMB / AC, IPC/YA
AA
SV
-PR
Up:JRB
#Popeinmexico

