The reaction of St. Peter's Square to the white smoke and the announcement of a Pope

(ONLY VIDEO) When the white smoke appeared at 7:06 p.m. on March 13, 2013, a loud applause erupted from St. Peter's Square.





More than an hour later, at 8:12 p.m., Cardinal Protodeacon delivered the Habemus Papam from the large balcony of the Vatican Basilica.





Jorge Mario Bergoglio , was elected as the 265th successor of the Apostle Peter . We had just begun the pontificate of Pope Francis The Argentine Cardinal,, was elected as the. We had just begun the pontificate of









FIRST WORDS OF THE POPE





Brothers and sisters, good evening!





You know that it was the duty of the Conclave to give Rome a Bishop. It seems that my brother Cardinals have gone to the ends of the earth to get one... but here we are... I thank you for your welcome. The diocesan community of Rome now has its Bishop. Thank you! And first of all, I would like to offer a prayer for our Bishop Emeritus, Benedict XVI. Let us pray together for him, that the Lord may bless him and that Our Lady may keep him.





(Our Father... Hail Mary... Glory Be.)





And now, we take up this journey: Bishop and People. This journey of the Church of Rome which presides in charity over all the Churches. A journey of fraternity, of love, of trust among us. Let us always pray for one another. Let us pray for the whole world, that there may be a great spirit of fraternity.





It is my hope for you that this journey of the Church, which we start today, and in which my Cardinal Vicar, here present, will assist me, will be fruitful for the evangelization of this most beautiful city.





And now I would like to give the blessing, but first - first I ask a favor of you: before the Bishop blesses his people, I ask you to pray to the Lord that he will bless me: the prayer of the people asking the blessing for their Bishop. Let us make, in silence, this prayer: your prayer over me.





Now I will give the blessing to you and to the whole world, to all men and women of good will.





Brothers and sisters, I leave you now. Thank you for your welcome. Pray for me and until we meet again. We will see each other soon. Tomorrow I wish to go and pray to Our Lady, that she may watch over all of Rome.





Good night and sleep well!



