Pope alerts priests of the virtual worldliness that is opened or closed by a click

The Chrism Mass is one of Holy Week's lesser-known ceremonies . During this mass, the priests renew their vows alongside the bishop.





During this homily at the Vatican, the Pope usually addresses the priests. This year, he has given them some very concrete advice.





They have been asked to embody mercy, and to show it with concrete works. Specifically, the Pope asked that the priests rejoice for forgiveness, and feel shame for their sins .





POPE FRANCIS

"After going to confession, do I rejoice? Or do I move on immediately to the next thing, as we would after going to the doctor, when we hear that the test results are not so bad and put them back in their envelope? And when I give alms, do I give time to the person who receives them to express their gratitude, do I celebrate the smile and the blessings that the poor offer, or do I continue on in haste with my own affairs after tossing in a coin?”





In keeping with the topic of shame, Pope Francis then made a list of some seemingly harmless temptations that plague Christians today.





POPE FRANCIS

"We feel that our soul thirsts for spirituality, not for a lack of Living Water which we only sip from, but because of an excessive "bubbly” spirituality, a "light” spirituality. We feel ourselves also trapped, not so much by insurmountable stone walls or steel enclosures that affect many peoples, but rather by a digital, virtual worldliness that is opened and closed by a simple click.”





After proposing to Catholics that they allow themselves to be healed by Jesus and His message, the Pope blessed the oils to be used for the sacraments of the Anointing of the Sick and the Holy Orders this year in Rome.









