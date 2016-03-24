Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope washes the feet of Muslim refugees: We are brothers, we all want to live in peace

2016-03-24

The Pope kneels to wash the feet of a group of refugees. Nobody seems to care about the difference in their religions.  

Among them are Catholics, but also Muslims and a Hindu.

He kneels before her pain and to the mixture of humiliation and fear of being expelled from Europe.

As is the custom on every Holy Thursday, the Pope repeated the symbolic gesture of Jesus to the apostles. He recalled that almost at the same time, Judas was selling Jesus for 30 coins.

POPE FRANCIS
"Also here today are two gestures: Seeing everyone from different cultures and religions gathered together. Muslims, Hindus, Catholics, Copts, Evangelicals ... All brothers. Children of the same God, we want to live in peace, integrated. This is the first gesture.”

Pope Francis specifically compared the acts of the terrorist attacks in Brussels with same as Judas. And he pointed out to the others responsible for the slaughter.

POPE FRANCIS
"Three days ago, an act of war, of destruction in a European city, by people who do not want to live in peace. But behind that gesture, just as behind Judas, there were others. Behind Judas there were those who gave the money so that Jesus would be handed over. Behind "that" gesture, there are manufacturers, arms dealers who want blood, not peace; they want war, not brotherhood.”

The Pope specifically wanted to celebrate the most important Mass of the year in this shelter to asylum-seekers, when Europe is expelling them from the continent.

POPE FRANCIS
"We are different, we are different, we have different cultures and religions, but we are brothers and we want to live in peace. And this is the gesture that I perform with you.”

At the ceremony, there were nearly 900 people, most of them are forced migrants and refugees who have crossed the Mediterranean in small boats seeking a better life.

Most are Muslims, but the Pope has not asked them about their religion. Of course, he did ask them to pray so that this gesture keeps spreading, and so that they can all view each other as brothers.

It was a very symbolic visit full of gestures from Pope Francis.

And when the ceremony ended, he stopped to greet nearly a thousand participants, one-by-one. A gesture that perhaps no one has had with them since they fled their homes.


JMB/YA
CTV
JM
- BN
Up: JMB

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311