Pope Francis presides over the ceremony of the Passion of the Jubilee Year

Passion of Christ celebrated on Good Friday as he laid on the ground for a moment. Pope Francis began the ceremony of theas he laid on the ground for a moment.





After reading the Gospel in the Basilica, the preacher of the Pontifical Household, Father Raniero Cantalamessa explained the relationship between God's justice and mercy .





"It is time for us, dear fathers, brothers and sisters, to realize that the opposite of mercy is not justice but vengeance. Jesus did not oppose mercy to justice but to the law of retaliation.”





He explained that divine justice occurs when man's relationship with God is restored; when the sinner recognizes that he is in need of God's love. T hat is when the mercy of God comes in and forgives and welcomes the sinner.





To better understand, he gave the following example of a marriage, if the spouses do not recognize their mistakes and forgive one another then their relationship may go downhill, without ever coming back uphill.





"So too in marriage, in the beginning there is not mercy but love. But then after years or even months of life together, the limitations of each spouse emerge, and problems with health, finance, and the children arise. A routine sets in that quenches all joy. FLASH. Shouldn’t a husband and wife, then, take pity on each other? And those of us who live in community , shouldn’t we take pity on one another instead of judging one another?”





This lustful love loses its flame due to its superficial surface and is later cemented further and with a more profound sensibility.





Good Friday is a particularly solemn day, full of silence and self-reflection . The Church celebrates Christ's sacrifice for the salvation of the world. So one of the most special moments of the ceremony is the adoration of the Cross, where Jesus died for humanity.









