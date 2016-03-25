Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Pope Francis presides over the Way of the Cross from the Colosseum in Rome

2016-03-25

Thousands of people have accompanied Pope Francis during the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum. This year's meditations, entitled "Passion of Christ,” were written by Cardinal Gualtiero Basseti, the archbishop of Perugia, Italy.

At each station, different people who symbolized pain or difficulty in the world carried the cross

A family with four children carried the cross at the first station.

At another station, a disabled man in a wheelchair was present with his sister.

Also, a man with his wife and daughters participated. 

As is the case with many youths all over the world, a group of young people without a job were present at the fourth station. 

Representatives from countries in crisis like Uganda, Kenya, Bosnia were also present. But also from Syria and China, countries where Christians are persecuted. All carried the cross. 

During the meditations, the cardinal compared Christ's suffering with the dramas of today: Family struggles, abused children and the plight of the refugees.

At the end of the Via Crucis, the Pope read a touching prayer, were he showed some crosses of our time, from the persecuted Christians to terrorism lead by fundamentalist and the loneliness of the elderly.

POPE FRANCIS
"O Cross of Christ, today too we see you raised up in our sisters and brothers killed, burned alive, throats slit and decapitated by barbarous blades amid cowardly silence.

O Cross of Christ, today too we see you in expressions of fundamentalism and in terrorist acts committed by followers of some religions which profane the name of God and which use the holy name to justify their unprecedented violence.

O Cross of Christ, today too we see you in thieves and corrupt officials who, instead of safeguarding the common good and morals, sell themselves in the despicable market-place of immorality”.

A prayer in which the Pope also thanked God for the goodness in so many people who help others without expecting anything in return.


YA
CTV
-JM
-BN
Up:YA

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311