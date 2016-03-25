Pope washes the feet of three Muslim refugees

Most Popular
(ONLY VIDEO) During the first ceremony of the Easter Triduum, every Holy Thursday, it is a tradition that priests wash the feet of twelve people, to repeat the gesture of service which Jesus had with the twelve apostles.
Today, Pope Francis washed the feet of eleven refugees and a volunteer in a reception center at the gates of Rome.
The migrants are:
Four young Catholic Nigerians,
Three Eritrean Coptic Christians women,
Three Muslims from Syria, Pakistan and Mali.
A young Indian of Hindu religion.
