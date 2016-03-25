Pope washes the feet of three Muslim refugees

(ONLY VIDEO) During the first ceremony of the Easter Triduum, e very Holy Thursday, it is a tradition that priests wash the feet of twelve people , to repeat the gesture of service which Jesus had with the twelve apostles.





Today, Pope Francis washed the feet of eleven refugees and a volunteer in a reception center at the gates of Rome.





The migrants are:





Four young Catholic Nigerians,

Three Eritrean Coptic Christians women,

Three Muslims from Syria, Pakistan and Mali.

A young Indian of Hindu religion.





