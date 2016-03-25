The Colosseum awaits the Way of the Cross with Pope Francis

As always, the Colosseum emerges with its spectacular splendor. The only difference is that now, it is surrounded by lights and welcomes the cameras that will be placed all around to record this moment, as is customary every year, on one of the most anticipated events of Holy Week in Rome, the Way of the Cross.





Despite not being the place where many Christians were martyred during the Rome of the emperors, it has become a symbol of persecution against believers that continues in other parts of the world.





ROSSELLA REA

Director of the Colosseum

"Christians were considered common criminals. The crime they committed was the most serious of all, that of treason.”





It was a felony of public order because it went against the emperor.





As every year, the meditations of the Way of the Cross are linked to problems of today. Persecution and refugees will be two of the main ones.





Meanwhile, at the Colosseum some last minute touches have been made so that everything is ready for this event. The stage where the Pope will follow the prayer, the lights... and of course security.





The Eternal City will deploy around 5,000 special agents during the major ceremonies that will be performed to patrol safety in the streets.









