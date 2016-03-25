December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse
December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse
December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
The Colosseum awaits the Way of the Cross with Pope Francis
2016-03-25
As always, the Colosseum emerges with its spectacular splendor. The only difference is that now, it is surrounded by lights and welcomes the cameras that will be placed all around to record this moment, as is customary every year, on one of the most anticipated events of Holy Week in Rome, the Way of the Cross.
Despite not being the place where many Christians were martyred during the Rome of the emperors, it has become a symbol of persecution against believers that continues in other parts of the world.
ROSSELLA REA
Director of the Colosseum
"Christians were considered common criminals. The crime they committed was the most serious of all, that of treason.”
It was a felony of public order because it went against the emperor.
As every year, the meditations of the Way of the Cross are linked to problems of today. Persecution and refugees will be two of the main ones.
Meanwhile, at the Colosseum some last minute touches have been made so that everything is ready for this event. The stage where the Pope will follow the prayer, the lights... and of course security.
The Eternal City will deploy around 5,000 special agents during the major ceremonies that will be performed to patrol safety in the streets.
JRB/YA
MG
JM
-PR
Up:JRB
#Easter
The Colosseum awaits the Way of the Cross with Pope Francis>
As always, the Colosseum emerges with its spectacular splendor. The only difference is that now, it is surrounded by lights and welcomes the cameras that will be placed all around to record this moment, as is customary every year, on one of the most anticipated events of Holy Week in Rome, the Way of the Cross.
Despite not being the place where many Christians were martyred during the Rome of the emperors, it has become a symbol of persecution against believers that continues in other parts of the world.
ROSSELLA REA
Director of the Colosseum
"Christians were considered common criminals. The crime they committed was the most serious of all, that of treason.”
It was a felony of public order because it went against the emperor.
As every year, the meditations of the Way of the Cross are linked to problems of today. Persecution and refugees will be two of the main ones.
Meanwhile, at the Colosseum some last minute touches have been made so that everything is ready for this event. The stage where the Pope will follow the prayer, the lights... and of course security.
The Eternal City will deploy around 5,000 special agents during the major ceremonies that will be performed to patrol safety in the streets.