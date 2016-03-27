Pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing, "close to the victims of terrorism all over the world"

Thousands of people have come to St. Peter's to hear Pope Francis of people have come to St. Peter's to hear's Easter speech





Europe's heighten fear after the attacks in Brussels has not been noticed this morning in St. Peter's Square, as many were present.





As is customary every year, the Pope directed a speech addressing the realities of today's world issues .





" The Lord Jesus, our peace, by his resurrection triumphed over evil and sin. May he draw us closer on this Easter feast to the victims of terrorism, that blind and brutal form of violence which continues to shed blood in different parts of the world, as in the recent attacks in Belgium, Turkey, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Irak .”





The Pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing for Rome and the rest of the world marks the last event in Easter.





A week, during which, he denounced with gestures and words globalization of indifference , especially to the plight of refugees.









