Thousands of people have come to St. Peter's to hear Pope Francis's Easter speech.
Europe's heighten fear after the attacks in Brussels has not been noticed this morning in St. Peter's Square, as many were present.
As is customary every year, the Pope directed a speech addressing the realities of today's world issues.
POPE FRANCIS
"The Lord Jesus, our peace, by his resurrection triumphed over evil and sin. May he draw us closer on this Easter feast to the victims of terrorism, that blind and brutal form of violence which continues to shed blood in different parts of the world, as in the recent attacks in Belgium, Turkey, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Irak.”
The Pope's Urbi et Orbi blessing for Rome and the rest of the world marks the last event in Easter.
A week, during which, he denounced with gestures and words globalization of indifference, especially to the plight of refugees.
