Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

This Easter, 35,000 Dutch flowers adorn St. Peter's Square

2016-03-29

On Easter Sunday, Saint Peter's Square witnessed a sea of 4,000 roses,11,300 tulips, 14,000 daffodils, 3000 hyacinths... welcoming the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus.

A shipment of 35,000 flowers and plants comes to Rome from the Netherlands. This tradition has been going on for 30 years. 

CHARLES LANSDORP
Dutch florist
"Because of Holland, we had an opportunity to decorate a Church in Rome for the sacrification of a dutch priest and that was a moment that we thought, well.. that will be very beautiful to do also to make a preparation for a Saint Peter square, so that is how it started.”

The rich array of color in the flowers represents aspects of purity and spiritual love, innocence, trust, humility and new life.

CHARLES LANSDORP
Dutch florist
"This year we have a special Rose variety, beautiful white roses. Also, because of the special year of Misericordia (mercy). We thought it would be nice to bring the color white. So, that's why see the color white in the square.”

Twenty-five people worked together for months to grow these flowers and make them look their best during this Easter Sunday.

Transporting them was not easy. The plants came in on Tuesday from the Netherlands, arrived in  Rome on Thursday and where then transported to the square on Saturday morning.

CHARLES LANSDORP
Dutch florist
"For us, personally, its a very magical moment when the truck is driving on the square and you open the truck and there are flowers. Its a very special moment.”

After Holy Week, some plants will remain in Saint Peter's Square in the spring, while the rest will be relocated to the Vatican gardens.

IPC/YA
MG
SV
-PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311