This Easter, 35,000 Dutch flowers adorn St. Peter's Square

On Easter Sunday, Saint Peter's Square witnessed a sea of 4,000 roses,11,300 tulips, 14,000 daffodils, 3000 hyacinths... welcoming the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus .





A shipment of 35,000 flowers and plants comes to Rome from the Netherlands. This tradition has been going on for 30 years.





CHARLES LANSDORP

Dutch florist

"Because of Holland, we had an opportunity to decorate a Church in Rome for the sacrification of a dutch priest and that was a moment that we thought, well.. that will be very beautiful to do also to make a preparation for a Saint Peter square, so that is how it started.”





The rich array of color in the flowers represents aspects of purity and spiritual love, innocence, trust, humility and new life.





CHARLES LANSDORP

Dutch florist

"This year we have a special Rose variety, beautiful white roses. Also, because of the special year of Misericordia (mercy). We thought it would be nice to bring the color white. So, that's why see the color white in the square.”





Twenty-five people worked together for months to grow these flowers and make them look their best during this Easter Sunday.





Transporting them was not easy. The plants came in on Tuesday from the Netherlands, arrived in Rome on Thursday and where then transported to the square on Saturday morning.





CHARLES LANSDORP

Dutch florist

"For us, personally, its a very magical moment when the truck is driving on the square and you open the truck and there are flowers. Its a very special moment.”





Holy Week After, some plants will remain in Saint Peter's Square in the spring, while the rest will be relocated to the Vatican gardens.





IPC/YA

MG

SV

-PR

Up:FV



