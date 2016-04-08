Full text of Pope Francis' post-synodal apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia”

L atest News

Pope Francis Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”

Vatican Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.

Vatican Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”

