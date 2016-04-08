LIVE: Presentation of the Exhortation Amoris Laetitia

Most Popular
(ONLY VIDEO) Presentation of the post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation of the Holy Father Francis, "Amoris Laetitia”, on love in the family.
The panel will be composed of:
- Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops;
- Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, O.P., archbishop of Vienna;
- The married couple Professor Francesco Miano, lecturer in moral philosophy at the University of Rome at Tor Vergata, and Professor Giuseppina De Simone in Miano, lecturer in philosophy at the Theological Faculty of Southern Italy in Naples.