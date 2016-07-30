Pope has lunch with 12 young people during World Youth Day... and took a selfie with them!

Pope Francis These are the 12 young people who had lunch withjust minutes before he arrived. Some greeted him in their own language and others dared to speak his native language, Spanish.





The Pope blessed the table with this curious form of grace.





POPE FRANCIS

" Bon appetit and holy joy. "





Each of the young people were introduced to the Pope and some even brought him a gift. They ate lunch for an hour and a half, and meanwhile, Pope Francis answered their questions. For example, he gave advice on how to evangelize and exchanged some anecdotes with them. However, he also wanted to ask them a question.





PAULA ANDREA MORA

" He wanted to hear from us, but at some point we told him, 'Holy Father, maybe you want to ask us some questions.' He said, 'I want to hear from you.' So it was. He only asked us one question, which was, 'What does confession mean to you?' ”





In parting, Paula says that Pope Francis said hopefully they will see each other again soon.





PAULA ANDREA MORA

" I said, 'Well Holy Father, next year you will travel to Colombia.' And he said, 'Yes, the trip to Colombia is scheduled.' At the end, when we said goodbye, he spoke very casually saying, 'Well, see you in Colombia.' ”





The climate was so relaxed that there was even time for everyone to take a selfie with the Pope, who was delighted.









