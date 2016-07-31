Poland bids farewell to Pope Francis... While the marching band performs to the music of QUEEN!

(ONLY VIDEO) And this is how Pope Francis got on the plane: Carrying his own briefcase as he normally does.





He was accompanied on the tarmac by the Polish president, Cardinal Dziwisz and hundreds of pilgrims who braved the rain.





He got on board the Polish national carrier LOT. The farewell ended on a cheerful and familiar note as the youth music band played the song "We are the Champions" by the British rock group Queen.









