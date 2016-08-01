Newsletter
Latest News
All news  

Pope wears a hat used by farmers in Panama

2016-08-01

(VIDEO) On the papal flight back to Rome, Pope Francis did not hesitate to put on this hat, the same model used by farmers in Panama.

Panamanians will host the Pope at WYD in 2019. Panama will be the first Central American country to host this youth encounter.

Therefore, the director of Rome Reports, Javier Martínez-Brocal, gave this gift to the Pope... So he can start becoming familiar with the typical customs of Panama.

- "How are you, Holy Father? You said to us at the meeting with volunteers that maybe you are not going to Panama. You cannot do this to us. We will wait for you in Panama."

-"No, no. I may not go. Peter will go. Whomever.

-"We want you to go."

- "I have brought two things on behalf of the Panamanians. A T-shirt with the number 17, which is your date of birth and then the hat worn by farmers in Panama, who have asked if you would put it on."

- "In tribute to the Panamanians."

-"Thank you very much. If you want to greet the Panamanians..."

- "To the Panamanians: thank you very much for this and I wish you well in your preparations, with the same force, the same spirituality and the same depth with which the Poles have prepared, both the Krakowians and Poles."

