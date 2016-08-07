Youth from all over the world visit the Vatican after WYD

As the 2016 World Youth Day draws to an end, the youth of Panama rejoices in song and dance in St. Peter's Square as they gear up for the next WYD in Panama on 2019.

"Actually, I did not expect it but it's something important, it is very gratifying that the youth of Panama believes in the Pope, we believe in the youth, and we believed that the WYD will be something extraordinary, something exceptional.”





This universal bond between complete strangers is undeniable, especially when their only familiar bond is shown in their mutual faith in God and not their country of origin.





"We witnessed a delivery, a mutual love that unites the youth from different countries. Everyone is united in singing, worshiping, and all in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. And no matter the language. It was something that was understood. It was something universal.”





This cheerful French-Polynesian family from the small South Pacific Island of Wallis and Futuna near Fiji also just got back from the WYD in Poland.





"I really can't imagine that I was in Poland for the WYD. And it was my first time to see the Pope. It was very rich in emotion."





And just like that, they made sure to say goodbye with a unique and traditional native dance before they head back home thousands of miles away. Perhaps they will all meet again in Panama at the WYD in 2019.









YA

RR

-VM

-PR