Emotional song-prayer by 1.5 million young people to Our Lady of Czestochowa in WYD

The orchestra and chorus of WYD in Krakow sang an interpretation of this emotional song, dedicated to Our Lady of Czestochowa. It is an old Polish tradition to pray to the patron saint of Poland every day at nine in the evening.





Twenty-five years ago during World Youth Day in Czestochowa with Saint John Paul II, hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world also sang this prayer to Our Lady of Czestochowa.









