Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

First Bangladeshi cardinal on terrorism: The whole sense of humanness is lacking

2016-11-24

The first cardinal of Bangladesh, Patrick D'Rozario, says when he heard he would be cardinal, he was "shattered to the ground in shock.”
 
CARD. PATRICK D'ROZARIO
Archbishop, Archdiocese of Dhaka
"When I reflected the meaning of it, and the meaning is, it's a great recognition of Bangladesh as a nation. Also of the little community that we are, a very small, tiny community. It's a recognition of what it is doing.”
 
Bangladesh has about 212,000 Catholics, a mere .04 percent of it's population. The cardinal says they work along with the Church as a whole, fighting for education, advancements in the developmental world, increase in charitable work and religious harmony.
 
CARD. PATRICK D'ROZARIO
Archbishop, Archdiocese of Dhaka
"Personally, I think another apostolate is praying for everyone: for Muslims, Hindus, Christians and also those who are giving leadership in the country. That's the one task, to pray, and we have been doing that. So it's a big honor for the whole country.”

The President of Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh says the incidents happening in Bangladesh are rejected by the majority of Christians and Muslims. He explained he has been collaborating with religious leaders and they are working together to fight these terrorist incidents that are so foreign to them as a nation.
 
CARD. PATRICK D'ROZARIO
Archbishop, Archdiocese of Dhaka
"We see that terrorism is everywhere and spreading, but I think we should not be [afraid]. I think the whole sense of humanness in the society, the human relationship, is lacking. We don't have respect, and when you don't have respect for the small things, we finish caring for life. So I think human formation is absolutely needed all over the world.”

The cardinal says Bangladesh is culturally a nation of one. Thus, despite actions trying to destroy them, they will continue praying and working toward unity.

MB
MG
S
PR
Up: JD

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311