Unpredictable Cardinal Blase Cupich is looking more like Pope Francis

Blase Cupich said he tried to soak in every moment, and be present to the 38 family members he had visiting and countless friends from all over the country. After being named cardinal by Pope Francis on Saturday morning,

CARD. BLASE CUPICH

Archbishop of Chicago

"I don't feel any different to be honest with you. People ask me, what was I thinking during the ceremony and I said, well I tried to enjoy every minute. I wasn't thinking too much about it. I just wanted to be present, especially to all the people who were there. My family, I have eight brothers and sisters, I have people that came from every part of the United States that I've worked in. So I just wanted to be present to them and enjoy the day.”

In addition to being present, he said he admired the words Pope Francis said about the challenges facing the world today , especially animosity.

CARD. BLASE CUPICH

Archbishop of Chicago

"I think the Holy Father addressed some of them today by speaking about animosity as a virus. I think it's very important to not be naive, that if we do not take responsibility for what we are allowing to take place in our hearts and allow the virus to invade us, then it is only going to spread. So each of us have a responsibility and so my hope would be that I can preach to people as the Holy Father does, in saying to everybody, 'be responsible.'”





He said being responsible means reaching out to those who hurt or persecute Christians, and loving one's enemies.

He said part of the pope's great message was to continue to pray for them and to make sure that nobody is left behind.

Both the pope and Cardinal Cupich are known for their gestures and actions to include those in society , as such, the new cardinal refused to reveal any secrets in his upcoming role.

CARD. BLASE CUPICH

Archbishop of Chicago

"I think part of the impact of the pope's gestures are that they are a surprise. So I will be a surprise.”





He is certainly a cardinal to keep an eye on as he is shaking up the Church and formal communication in Chicago and now possibly extending it to the rest of the world.