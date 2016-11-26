Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

First cardinal from the Central African Republic: “We don't even have a word for 'cardinal'”

2016-11-26

This is Dieudonné Nzapalainga, the first cardinal from the Central African Republic. The Archbishop of Bangui is also the youngest addition to the College of Cardinals, at age 49.
 
A smiling, lively man, Cardinal Nzapalainga is set to follow in the steps of Pope Francis, whom he met in during the pontiff's trip to the Central African Republic, especially in regards to inter-religious dialogue.
 
CARD. DIEUDONNÉ NZAPALAINGA
Archbishop of Bangui (Central African Republic)
"Pope Francis came to my country in this Year of Mercy as a unique gesture: to approach Muslims and Protestants. He wants to unite everyone. Peace is essential to the development of the world. I want to go in the same direction, working with Muslims and Protestants, proving that religion does not divide people; it unites them.”

His appointment as cardinal is an unprecedented event for his country, so much so, that the main language in the Central African Republic, Sango, does not have a word for it, and they have had to come up with one.

CARD. DIEUDONNÉ NZAPALAINGA
Archbishop of Bangui (Central African Republic)
"We do not even have a word for "cardinal" in our language. People in my country are wondering what it means to be a cardinal.
'Kotobua'... It means someone who is close to the pope and who collaborates with him.”

Nzapalainga's appointment is proof yet again that Pope Francis wants a truly global College of Cardinals, which includes bishops from every corner of the world. With this young new cardinal, Pope Francis has given Africa another bulwark in the College, who will give more weight to African issues and interests.
 

AG/JD
MG
V
- PR
Up: JD

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311