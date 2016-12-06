Card. Müller publishes book on Benedict XVI and Pope Francis

Cardinal Gerhard Müller has just published this book on the two popes: Benedict and Francis .

The prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith says that although they are different, these two successors of Peter are not contradictory to each other.

CARD. GERHARD LUDWIG MÜLLER

Prefect, Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

"It is not possible that one person is exactly like another. No bishop can be a copy of his predecessor and neither can the popes. Benedict XVI and Francis have a different story, different biographies as we say today. But they both are bishops and priests with the same faith and the same fundamental mentality, the same vision of the world and of man. However, the life and formation of a priest is different in Germany and in Argentina."

Cardinal Müller has prepared the 16 volumes of the complete works of Benedict XVI. Therefore, he does not need to do much research to show the concrete points that Benedict and Pope Francis have in common.

"Benedict has written many books, his works are a gift for the Church, for theology, for the encounter of the Church with modern culture and with philosophy. Pope Francis knows these issues, but he underlines the overcoming of tensions between the rich and poor, whether it's cultural or financial assets."





Before being a bishop, Card. Müller was a professor of Dogmatic Theology in Germany for 16 years , but he also taught in Peru, India and Spain. He is a natural-born theologian.

"Theology is not a reflection of intelligent people, who are interested in any subject. Faith always has an intellectual dimension. It is to know God."





"Benedict and Francis" is a theology book that is not afraid to enter into current affairs.



The book compiles two important works on the two popes, another on the meaning of secularism, and a last one on the theological criteria for the reform of the Church and the Vatican Curia.