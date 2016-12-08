Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Check out thrilling new Hollywood superproduction about Jesuits in Japan

2016-12-08

This is the trailer of the movie "Silence,” a thrilling depiction of the persecution suffered by Jesuit priests in 17th-century Japan.
 
It is the film that is sure to bring worldwide attention to the Society of Jesus, 30 years after the other great film about the congregation: The Mission.
 
Before the premiere in Rome, Martin Scorsese, the movie's director, had the opportunity to discuss the film with the most famous Jesuit in the world, Pope Francis.
 
Fr. James Martin, another of the most famous Jesuits, especially in the United States, worked in the production, coaching the actors to help them understand the Jesuit charisma.
 
FR. JAMES MARTIN
Editor-at-Large, America Magazine
"I was asked to look at the script to see what a Jesuit would say and do in certain situations. I also helped the actors prepare for their roles, especially Andrew Garfield, who plays the lead, I led him through the spiritual excersises of St. Ignatius, which was a six month project, and he was very well prepared by the time he was finished.”
 
Fr. James Martin attended the premiere in the Vatican, and he was very satisfied with the final result.
 
FR. JAMES MARTIN
Editor-at-Large, America Magazine
"It's a masterpiece. I'm not embarrassed to say I cried every time I saw it. It's a beatiful portrayal of the complexities of faith, and one man's spiritual journey, that I think is really going to resonate with people, believers or non-believers.”
 
"Silence,” which stars Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, and Andrew Garfield, will be released in movie theaters in the United States on December 23.
 

AG
-AA
-S
-PR
Up:JD

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311