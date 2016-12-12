Pope in the Angelus: We have become accustomed to war and destruction

is not oblivious to the latest terrorist attacks in Turkey and Egypt and the continued evolution of the war in Syria. The pope in Turkey and Egypt and the continued evolution of the war in Syria.

POPE FRANCIS

"I make an appeal for the commitment of everyone, because we face a choice of civilization: No to destruction. Yes to peace. Yes to the people of Aleppo and Syria."





He said that in the face of violence, destruction and death, there is only one answer: faith in God and unity in human and civic values.

POPE FRANCIS

"Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to war, to destruction; but we must not forget Syria is a country full of history, culture and faith. We cannot accept that this is negated by war, which is a pile of abuses and falsehoods."





As is tradition on the third Sunday of Advent, the Vatican was filled with little statues of the baby Jesus for "Bambinelli Sunday." It is when children bring the statue of Jesus from the Nativity scenes to St. Peter's Square for the pope to bless before Christmas arrives.