Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Pope in the Angelus: We have become accustomed to war and destruction

2016-12-12

The pope is not oblivious to the latest terrorist attacks in Turkey and Egypt and the continued evolution of the war in Syria.
 
POPE FRANCIS
"I make an appeal for the commitment of everyone, because we face a choice of civilization: No to destruction. Yes to peace. Yes to the people of Aleppo and Syria."

He said that in the face of violence, destruction and death, there is only one answer: faith in God and unity in human and civic values.
 
POPE FRANCIS
"Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to war, to destruction; but we must not forget Syria is a country full of history, culture and faith. We cannot accept that this is negated by war, which is a pile of abuses and falsehoods."

As is tradition on the third Sunday of Advent, the Vatican was filled with little statues of the baby Jesus for "Bambinelli Sunday." It is when children bring the statue of Jesus from the Nativity scenes to St. Peter's Square for the pope to bless before Christmas arrives.
 

