Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican’s press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development.”
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development.”
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Jozef de Kesel: "Amoris Laetitia changed the tone with which we tackle problems"

2016-12-14

In a consistory with unusual choices, one could argue that Jozef de Kesel's election is one of the most mainstream of them all. Brussels has historically been a red hat see.
 
 
However, the circumstances in which the Archbishop has been selected for the most exclusive club in the Catholic Church are very particular.
 
 
Brussels has suffered a terrorist attack this year, and is considered to be one of the most important breeding grounds for Islamist terrorists, so it is understandable that Pope Francis wanted to send a signal to Belgian Catholics that he is with them in these difficult times.
 
 
De Kesel's way of addressing the problem is very much in line with Pope Francis.

CARD. JOZEF DE KESEL
Archbishop of Malines-Bruxelles
"The question is the feeling of exclusion. I can see it in Belgium, I can see it in Brussels. It is a great problem. There is too many people that do not have a job. Immigrants too... No jobs, no education. They feel that they are not part of society. 'Society doesn't care for us.' Once this feeling sinks in, people become easy targets for fundamentalist discourse. It is not religion that becomes radicalized, rather radicalism finds in religion a way of expressing itself.”

De Kesel is not merely in line with the pope on immigration issues. When Amoris Laetitia was published, some Catholics had concerns about whether the Church was conceding too much in the field of divorce, especially in heavily secularized countries such as Belgium.

CARD. JOZEF DE KESEL
Archbishop of Malines-Bruxelles
"It's not that the pope has changed the doctrine of the Church, but the tone with which he tackles problems has changed. I have much admiration for him because of this. Many people feel that the  Church condemns them, that they are no longer members of the Church, and they suffer for this. I think that with Amoris Laetitia, the pope told these people, with all his heart, that no matter what, they are members of the Church, united with the Church. The document was very well received.”

Secularization is, in fact, one of the most important challenges for the Catholic Church in Belgium, a country with 27% of the population self-declared agnostics or atheists. With the past consistory, Pope Francis proved that he believes that Jozef de Kesel is up to the task.
 

AG
MG
-F
PR
Up:JD

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311