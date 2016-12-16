Pope Francis about John the Baptist: “He was not diminished by pride”

In his homily at Casa Santa Marta, the pope spoke about John the Baptist's humility, who he defined as "a flame that was not put out by the wind of vanity.”





POPE FRANCIS

"And this provisional but certain, strong testimony; that torch that was not put out by the wind of vanity; that voice that was not diminished by the force of pride; always becomes one that indicates the other and opens the gate to the other testimony, that of the Father, that which Jesus speaks of today: "But I have a testimony greater than that of John: that of the Father".





Those who took part in Mass this morning had one thing in common: they celebrated a 50th anniversary, of their marriage, of their consecration, or of their ordination.





EXCERPTS FROM THE PAPAL HOMILY (Vatican Radio)





"A lamp that points out where the light is, that bears witness to the light. He was the voice. He said of himself: "I am the voice that cries out in the desert.” He was the voice but that bears witness to the Word, points out the Word, the Word of God, the Word. He was only the voice. The Word. He was the preacher of penitence who baptized, the Baptist, but he makes it clear, he says clearly: "After me comes another who is mightier than I, who is greater than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to untie. And He will baptize you in fire and the Holy Spirit”.





"And this provisional but certain, strong testimony; that torch that was not put out by the wind of vanity; that voice that was not diminished by the force of pride; always becomes one that indicates the other and opens the gate to the other testimony, that of the Father, that which Jesus speaks of today: "But I have a testimony greater than that of John: that of the Father. And John the Baptist opens the gate to this testimony.” And the voice of the Father is heard: "This is my Son.” It was for John to open this gate. And this John was great, always left aside".





"It is a beautiful day to question ourselves about our own Christian life, if our own Christian life has always opened the road to Jesus, if our own life was full of this act: pointing out Jesus. Giving thanks for the many times that they did it, giving thanks and beginning anew, after the fiftieth anniversary, with this aged youth or this youthful age – like the good wine! – taking a step forward in order to continue to be witnesses of Jesus. May John, the great witness, help you in this new path that you are beginning today, after the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary, of priesthood, of consecrated life, and of matrimony".